Proving time for Mike White, Cooper Rush in Saturday’s preseason opener for Cowboys

During OTAs and minicamp, the Cowboys declared the backup quarterback job to be wide open between Cooper Rush and Mike White.

But so far in training camp, Rush has taken all the snaps with the second team offense with White working exclusively with the third team.

That changed a bit in practice on Tuesday.

White got some second team reps. Both quarterbacks struggled. Rush threw interceptions to cornerback Donovan Olumba and linebacker Jason Phillips. White tossed a pick to cornerback Treston DeCoud on the final play of practice.

The battle should heat up starting with Saturday’s preseason opener against the 49ers.

“The competition is on,” head coach Jason Garrett said. “It is at all positions and certainly at that backup spot. It will be fun to see these guys play out over the preseason.”

