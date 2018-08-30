Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush completed 3 of 8 passes for 19 yards and an interception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans Thursday night at NRG Stadium.
Yikes! Cooper Rush throws another interception early vs. Texans

By Stefan Stevenson

August 30, 2018

Okay, maybe we should start worrying about the Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback situation.

Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush threw his third interception in as many games: a poorly-thrown pass in the first quarter Thursday night.

Rush threw two interceptions in Sunday’s preseason loss against the Arizona Cardinals, including a pick six.

His interception against the Texans almost was returned for a touchdown by Justin Reid. Reid stepped out of bounds on his return and the Texans had to drive it in from 44 yards for a 4-yard touchdown run by Alfred Blue to take a 7-3 lead.

The Cowboys took a 3-0 lead on Brett Maher’s 57-yard field goal on their first possession of the night.

Rush completed 3 of 8 passes for 19 yards in the first quarter.

