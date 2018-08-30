Randy Gregory expected back for Texans game after meeting with NFL medical director

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory did not make the trip to Houston with the team on Wednesday for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans.

But he is expected to travel to Houston and be on the sidelines with the rest of his teammates by game time, per multiple sources.

Gregory visited with the NFL medical director in Chicago as part of ongoing treatment under the league’s substance abuse policy, per a source.

Gregory is in Stage Three of the NFL’s substance abuse program and subject to regular re-evaluation “At the Medical Director’s discretion,” per the policy handbook.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Per a source, this meeting was not directed by the NFL or triggered because of a failed protocol.

Gregory is back playing with the Cowboys for the first time since the season finale in December of 2016 when he was suspended by the NFL for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy.

It is unknown if the visit the doctor will impact his current reinstatement.

Gregory and the Cowboys have expressed confidence multiple times over the last few days that they knew of nothing that would prevent him from playing in the Sept. 9 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

He was not scheduled to play against the Texans like many of the other veterans in an attempt to keep them out of harm’s way and healthy for the start of the regular season.

Gregory exceeded the Cowboys’ on-field expectations since his return so much so that he is a favorite to be in the starting lineup in the season opener.