Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chris Covington left Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams after the opening kickoff.

The second-year player who was taken in the sixth round in 2018 injured his left shoulder.

He was able to walk off the field on his own and was expected to get an x-ray.

