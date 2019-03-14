Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys bolster depth with signings of WR Tavon Austin and DL Christian Covington

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 14, 2019 03:37 PM

While teams across the NFL are making it rain with big money free agent moves, the Dallas Cowboys continued their trickle up economics to team improvement with the signings of two backups — receiver Tavon Austin and defensive lineman Christian Covington.

Austin got a one-year deal to return to the Cowboys after an injury-riddled season in 2018 following a trade from Los Angeles Rams last April.

Austin caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. He missed nine games with a groin injury.

His biggest impact largely came in the postseason when he had a 51-yard punt return in the wild-card victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

Austin will continue to return punts in 2019 and also serve as an option at slot receiver to replace the departed Cole Beasley, who signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The 310-pound Covington, who played the last four years with the Houston Texans, was signed to bolster the depth on the defensive line.

He has 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 50 career games, including nine starts. in 2018, he has 3.5 sacks in 12 games, which not bad for a run-stuffing interior lineman.

The signings of Austin and Covington follow extensions on Wednesday for fullback Jamize Olawale and backup tackle Cam Fleming.

