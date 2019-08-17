Watch Jason Witten make first catch for Dallas Cowboys in over a year

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America’s Team Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team

Jason Witten is officially back.

The Dallas Cowboys’ tight end caught his first pass in more than a year on a 10-yard completion from Dak Prescott Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The catch set up Tony Pollard’s 14-yard scoring run that put the Cowboys up 7-0 at Aloha Stadium.

The first catch by Jason Witten since un-retiring is characteristically a 3rd down conversion that leads to a Tony Pollard TD run on the following play #DALvsLAR #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/FiuxrS52Qj — The Spotting Board (@SpottingBoard) August 18, 2019

“It felt really good. I was very anxious to get out there and play,” Witten said. “It is just the next step in the comeback. I worked really hard to get back in shape. I hold myself to a high standard, so I can say it was not perfect. I got a little antsy early but had a big third down conversion on an option route. That was big.”

Witten and most of the other offensive starters didn’t play after the first drive.

The last time Witten played a game for the Cowboys was Dec. 31, 2017, a season-ending 6-0 win at Philadelphia. He has two receptions for 17 yards that day.

Witten is the Cowboys all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards and is third in touchdown catches with 68, behind Dez Bryant (73) and Bob Hayes (71).

Witten did not play in 2018. He briefly retired to join the Monday Night Football television crew before rejoining the Cowboys in last spring.