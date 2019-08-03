Cowboys Camp Insider: Ageless Jason Witten shows he’s still got it with 1-handed grab

Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and camp observations with WFAA’s Joe Trahan Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan

Ageless tight end Jason Witten showed that he still has a lot left in the tank, catching two touchdown passes to become the star of Dallas Cowboys practice on Friday.

The first touchdown was a deep ball down the middle over Jaylon Smith and Jeff Heath.

The second was a spectacular one-handed grab in tight coverage from Joe Thomas.

Witten, 37, who came out of a one-year retirement to return to the Cowboys, says he still loves it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I think the biggest reason why I love it is just I see myself improving and getting better. There’s a lot of things I’ve still got to clean up with my footwork and technique, but I know I can do this,” Witten said. “I know I can do it to the level I expect to do it, so that gives me a lot of confidence. This isn’t just come out here and be a cheerleader and ride off into the sunset. It’s to help this team win games in whatever way I can. That’s what I’m enjoying. Great group of guys. It’s nice when you can make a play here and there.”

Here are four other thoughts from Friday’s practice:

DAK PRESCOTT’S FAVORITE WR OF CAMP SO FAR

Quarterback Dak Prescott was 14 of 22 in team and 7-on-7 drills. He wasn’t always sharp but he continued to make good decisions. Michael Gallup has been his favorite receiver but the connection with Randall Cobb is growing. Cobb had a would-be touchdown in 7-on-7 when Prescott found him on the move underneath. Prescott also had a touchdown run in team drills.

OFFENSIVE LINE HEALTH

Right guard Zack Martin’s back injury that kept him out of practice was the first domino that depleted the offensive line in Friday’s practice. Travis Frederick also had the day off. Xavier Su’a-Filo replaced Martin at right guard initially. He was replaced with the first team by Cody Wichman. Then Wichman left with a lower leg injury. The good new son Martin is the MRI came back negative and the Cowboys will treat him with rest and rehab.

FRAZIER HOLDING OFF ILOKA

Safety Kavon Frazier made a nice play with an interception off Cooper Rush on a pass to Blake Jarwin in the end zone. It’s been a nice camp for Frazier who has held off free agent signee George Iloka. Iloka not only can’t supplant Jeff Heath in the starting lineup but can’t surpass Frazier as the primary backup so far.

TRYSTEN HILL TURNING HEADS

Rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill is starting to make some strides. He had a nice bull rush on guard Connor Williams and is no longer in the caboose on the train, according to defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

“He is not quite to the dinner table yet but he is getting closer,” Marinelli said of Hill’s progress since the start of camp. “One thing I do know, he is not the engine yet.”