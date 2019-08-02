1st sign of injury trouble at Cowboys camp: Why this Pro Bowler was held out of practice

Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin was held out of practice Friday after complaining about a sore back. The perennial Pro Bowler was advised to have a magnetic resonance imaging exam by the team’s athletic trainers, per coach Jason Garrett.

Xavier Su’a-Filo started at right guard in his place in practice.

Su’a-Filo started eight games at left guard last year after supplanting Connor Williams in the starting lineup. Williams has regained his starting job and Su’a-Filo is the team’s top interior backup.

The Cowboys are hoping Martin to get good news on Martin, who was at the walk-through practice Friday morning and appeared to be moving around well.