Why a dug in Jerry Jones is bracing for a Zeke Elliott holdout months into the season

The holdout of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has now reached Day 7, including five missed practices.

He is still in Cabo San Lucas huddled with his agents and training while his teammates are at camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains unbothered by the process.

There is no doubt in his mind that the team will get something done with Elliott, who is seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his rookie deal.

The Cowboys have Elliott under contract for $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.09 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option.

“When have I not gotten one done,” a smug Jones said Thursday when asked if he was worried about not coming to terms with Elliott. “I don’t worry about that. You just keep plugging.”

Jones, however, was equally resolute that any agreement would have to meet the Cowboys perimeters and fit their global philosophy regarding cap management.

To that end, he appears to be as dug as ever and plans to use all the punitive mechanisms made available under the collective bargaining agreement to keep Elliott and this team together for the long haul.

The long haul for Jones on the holdout could be “months into the season.”

“I don’t see a point, Jones said. “I don’t see a point. I don’t see a point months into the season. I don’t see a point of well we’ve got some sloppy rules relative to holdouts. We’re not as bright lined enough in that area to do the best thing for the game. While we’re not there right now, there are some lines there. And they do bite when you don’t play. I don’t have a time that I’m looking at that is a concern.

“All of the things we talked about: I’m very satisfied long term with Zeke. Very satisfied. There is that in place. We do have agreements and we do have contracts. I’m very satisfied with that and I don’t think that’s the best way for us to go at all. But as far as doing something that would disrupt and shake the base of our plans for how to keep the talent we’ve got here and how to do that. I’m not about to shake that loose over that concern.”

Jerry Jones says Cowboys will fine Elliott if necessary

Per the CBA, Elliott can be fined $40,000 per day during the hold out. Missing all of camp would subject Elliott to approximately $1.5 million in fines.

The Cowboys can can also recover a portion of a player’s signing bonus, $615,000. 15 percent of the prorated amount of signing bonus can be recouped on the sixth day of a training camp holdout. It’s 1 percent for each additional missed day with a maximum of 25 percent of the prorated amount during training camp.

An additional 25 percent can be recovered with the first missed regular season game. After four missed weeks, a team can recover 1/17th of the prorated amount for each additional week of the player’s absence. The maximum a team can recover in a season is the entire prorated amount of the player’s signing bonus in that contract year.

And if he is not in camp by Aug. 6, he can lose the opportunity to gain an accrued season.

Per sources, Elliott and Cowboys are not close on a contract extension. So the hold out appears to be nowhere near an end.

Jones remains resolute in his thinking.

He doubled down on his comments to CBS 11 last Sunday regarding a team not needing a rushing champion to win the Super Bowl.

“I said there have been a lot of Super Bowls won, most of them up until Emmitt Smith, that didn’t have a rushing champion,” Jones said. “And my point that I was making is that you have to put in place more than a running back to win a championship. Everybody understands that. That is almost elementary. Everybody who is involved with contracts understand that. Certainly individually they want to be recognized when it comes to money but it has to fit our plan. Or it doesn’t work with our house and our house falls.”

Jerry Jones plans to keep the team in place for years to come

Jones backed recent comments by vice president Stephen Jones, who said the team has no interest in setting the market in explaining their patience in doing deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper as well as Elliott.

Jones said it didn’t matter if players and agents buy into the Cowboys not being market setters.

“Where it has to be sold and done is at the check writing spot, it doesn’t make a difference with all the others,” Jones said. “That is where it stops or starts. That is where the responsibility lies. That is just being product. That starts with one of the main jobs we got, managing our resources

“We want to keep this opportunity in place as I personally see this opportunity. We will keep it in place for several years. So you can’t run around the block. You can’t do it the easy way.”

Jones reiterated that he is not disappointed in Elliott holding out based on his defense of him leading up to his six game suspension in 2017. The owner tried to get NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fired, threatened to sue NFL owners and was fined $2 million.

Jones said he has no regrets in backing Elliott because “I felt strongly that Zeke had the high ground.”

Beyond that Jones said this is not his first rodeo with a player over contract and he doesn’t it personal. This is business, an area he knows best.

“I have anticipated a time when no matter how together you are, your thoughts as teammates or organization mates. There comes a time you interest diverge and you got to sit down there and reconcile it,” Jones said. “ That just happens. That is what we are into. I have done it a lot more than these players. I have a little more patience with how things are going to get done and the necessity to have angst when you have it to make sure that you really have this thing as complete _ complete being as much talent we have on this team under the same roof as we can. That is impossible to do. But you have to try hard to get it done. That is what we are doing here.”