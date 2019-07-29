Ezekiel Elliott has left the country to train while holding out for new deal

Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren’t distracted by Zeke Elliott’s situation Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren't distracted by Zeke Elliott's situation Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren't distracted by Zeke Elliott's situation

Multiple sources have confirmed that Cowboys holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott has indeed left the country.

Elliott has returned to Mexico to train in Cabo San Lucas while in a contract dispute with the Cowboys.

Elliott trained in Cabo in 2017 when he was suspended six games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.

While some members of the Cowboys brass quietly believe going out of the country while his teammates are working hard in training camp is a bad look for Elliott, sources close to Elliott contend that going to Cabo is no different than the Cowboys being in California, away from their headquarters in Frisco.

Elliott will be participating in an NFL-style training camp in Cabo along with a couple of other NFL players, according to sources.