Dallas Cowboys
Are the Dallas Cowboys in Jeopardy of losing their star power?
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business
Have the Dallas Cowboys lost some of their shine?
It’s been 24 years since they won a Super Bowl and perhaps two decades of (mostly) futility has finally caught up with them.
Three teen contestants on Jeopardy stood nearly motionless when host Alex Trebek asked the following: “I’m watching Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott play for this NFL team.”
It’s not the first time the Cowboys have elicited crickets from Jeopardy contestants.
A question from a year ago asked with what team Tom Landry “perfected the shotgun formation.”
That doesn’t seem too egregious, though. Landry hadn’t coached in more than 30 years.
But not knowing which team Dak and Zeke play for? That’s hard to fathom.
