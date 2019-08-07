Insider Cowboys notes: Kitna says don’t worry about Prescott but what about the kicker

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Zeke Elliott hold out: We want him out here but that’s business Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says has talked to holdout Zeke Elliott but understands his situation: We want him out here but that's business

With quarterback Dak Prescott in talks with the Cowboys on a contract extension that could be between $30-32 million annually, his play and performances in training camp get dissected daily by fans and the media.

For the record, Prescott has already shown the Cowboys enough. What he is doing daily in practice has no bearing on their contract negotiations, per vice president Stephen Jones.

Quarterback coach Jon Kitna, for one, finds the discussion of Prescott’s performance in practice laughable.

“I think today’s NFL is funny, honestly,” Kitna said when asked about Prescott’s seemingly early struggles in practice on Tuesday. “The media is evaluating practices, because you just have no idea the things that we’re working on out there. You’re talking about Dak missing some throws early. I don’t even know. That was before we ever started any team stuff. We’re literally going through individual drills and working on different kinds of stuff. Dak is a great player. He comes to work every day and practices his tail off and he’s working on a lot of different things right now, which is what training camp is for. I think there has been a lost element of that a little bit in the league because there is so much access for you guys, which I think is great. But there is also this evaluation every day. You can read in the paper how many you completed and how many you didn’t, if you threw an interception. That’s crazy. Training camp is meant to be a place where you’re experimenting a little bit and trying to figure things out. I think he’s been great with all that.”

Since we are charting at home, Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes with three touchdown passes in team and 7 on 7 Tuesday.

His best throw was a perfect deep ball to receiver Randall Cobb out of the slot. He also had touchdowns to tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin.

All totaled, he 98 of 148 since the start of camp in team and 7 on 7.

Here are four other observations from Dallas practice on Tuesday:

Is kicker Brett Maher is starting to become a concern

Brett Maher was surprise of training camp when he came out when he came out of nowhere to unseat kicker Dan Bailey. But Maher raised a few eyebrows during the season when he would offset wow kicks of over 50 yards with seemingly unconscionable short misses.

That has continued to be a problem in camp. Maher badly shanked a potential game-winning kick of 32 yards on during a two-minute drill over the weekend. He repeated the disappointment on Tuesday when quarterback Dak Prescott put the team in position for a game-tying kick but Maher missed 42-yarder. During the field goal portion of practice, he made 5 of 6 kicks. The lone miss was from 32 yards.

With the preseason opener looming, it’s game on for backup QBs

During OTAs and minicamp, the Cowboys declared the backup quarterback job to be wide open between Cooper Rush and Mike White.

But so far in training camp, Rush has taken all the snaps with the second team offense with White working exclusively with the third team. That changed a bit in practice on Tuesday. White got some second team reps. Both quarterbacks struggled. Rush threw interceptions to cornerback Donovan Olumba and linebacker Jason Phillips. White tossed a pick to cornerback Treston DeCoud on the final play of practice. The battle should heat up starting with Saturday’s preseason opener against the 49ers.

“The competition is on,” coach Jason Garrett said. “It is at all positions and certainly at that backup spot. It will be fun to see these guys play out over the preseason.”

DE Dorance Amstrong has replaced Taco Charlton with starters

Dorance Armstrong’s strong camp has finally been rewarded. He has supplanted Taco Charlton with the first team at left end. Of course, the position is owned by Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence but he is out until the start of the season rehabbing from off-season shoulder surgery. Charlton initially replaced him with the starters. Charlton had a nice strip sack from right end on Tuesday. But it’s Armstrong who has been most impressive since the start of camp. And he is now running first.

“I just think continued growth,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s come in and been a real determined guy right from the start. You love his spirit. You love his attitude. You love his work ethic. And he’s a sneaky good rusher. He doesn’t overwhelm you with physical traits. But technically he’s pretty good. He has a good little pass rush repertoire. We saw that in college. We saw that last year. But again like with all these guys, the more they play. The more they go against NFL players, if they approach I the right way, they’re going to improve and he’s certainly done that. He’s approached it the right way. Very hard worker. Wants to get better every day. I think you’re starting to see that on the field.”

Rookie RB Tony Pollard is working exclusively with the first team

The pretense is over at running back. Rookie fourth-round pick Tony Pollard is now working exclusively with the first team in place of hold out running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Darius Jackson got the initial nod in place of Elliott because he was the most experienced player in the room. But Pollard soon began alternating reps with Jackson. He got all the reps with the starters on Tuesday, an obvious reward from his stellar play since the start of camp, culminating with a sizzling performance in the Blue-White scrimmage on Sunday.

The Cowboys drafted the speedy Pollard to be a change-of-pace option to Elliott’s bruising style but he has shown the versatility and toughness to handle a larger role.

“One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “ The things that he’s been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s making plays. And he’s really an intelligent dude. A really smart guy. When we’re in the offense, or in the offensive unit, or in the team meetings, anytime coach calls him out on his responsibility, without hesitation he’s getting that right. That’s what you want to see from a young guy. That’s what the players and coaches want to see. He’s been delivering. He comes out each and every day with that mindset of how can I be better than I was yesterday. He’s going to help us out.”