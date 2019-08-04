Insider Cowboys notes: Stephen Jones updates Amari Cooper injury, Zeke contract talk

Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown breaks down the running backs in camp without Zeke Elliott Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown breaks down the running backs in camp without Zeke Elliott Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown breaks down the running backs in camp without Zeke Elliott

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones took some time after Saturday’s training camp practice to give reporters a no-update update on contract negotiations and turned part comedian.

Asked about holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, Jones said he had nothing.

“They won’t talk to me,” he said with a laugh.

Asked if the five-year, $100 million deal wide receiver Michael Thomas got from the Saints sparked fresh dialogue between the Cowboys and Amari Cooper’s agents, he said ‘no’.

“There hasn’t been a lot of dialogue. That would be my one update,” Jones said.

Jones said Cooper was held out of practice with a bruised heel. It started bothering him on Friday and again Saturday so they pulled the plug on practice. Going to be cautious at this point in camp.

Here are four other thoughts from Saturday’s Cowboys practice:

* Asked which young player has jumped out at him the most, Stephen Jones didn’t hesitate in naming running back Tony Pollard. Pollard is being pulled thin on offense and special teams. The fourth-round pick from Memphis rushes the punter and is getting snaps at returning punts in addition to kickoffs. He is working with the first team at running back

“I worry about him getting too much. Everybody wants him.” Jones said. “But he is the one who jumps out for me.”’

* Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are scanning the waiver wire looking for help at guard and cornerback. They need to add a player or two at both positions. Guard is an issue because Zack Martin is out with a back, Cody is out with a calf and Connor McGovern is still no practicing due to a pectoral injury.

Jones on Martin being held out with an irritated disc in his back: “Any time a guy is not out here you worry. Like anything, you are going to be real cautious here and get him on a schedule where he feels good about it.”

* The absence of Amari Cooper, along with veteran days off for slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten resulted in a struggle for the passing game and quarterback Dak Prescott. The top three receivers working with the first team in practice were Michael Gallup, undrafted rookie Jon’vea Johnson and Tavon Austin in the slot.

Prescott completed 13 of 19 passes in team drills and seven-one-seven. He was intercepted once by safety Xavier Woods, who looked Earl Thomas in coming over from center field to pick off a pass intended for Jon’Vea Johnson.

* Cornerback Donovan Olumba had a strong day with an interception and several pass deflections. Rookie Mike Jackson also had an interception in one-on-one’s for the second straight day. The cornerback group looks strong with Chido Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Olumba and Jackson. And this is with Pro Bowler Byron Jones sidelined rehabbing from hip surgery. Lewis is having the best camp of all so far.