Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin to be out a least a week with a disc irritation in his back

Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and camp observations with WFAA’s Joe Trahan Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan

Cowboys Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin will be out at least a week with a sore back.

Martin underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Friday after complaining back back problems. The test revealed some irritation to a disc back there, per coach Jason Garrett.

The injury is not believed to be serious. But the Cowboys are going to be cautious with the 2014 first-round pick and treat him with rest and rehab.

“The plan right now is to rest and rehab him for a few days, maybe even up to a week or so, and see how he responds to that,” Garrett said. “He’s as tough as they come and he’ll do everything he can. I think it’s probably in his best interests right now to dial him back off the practice field and see how it responds to that.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garrett said Martin has a little history with back problems, but none in recent memory.

Martin has only missed two games in his career. He was held out the last two weeks of the season with a knee injury.

“He’s as tough as they come, so, for him to come out of practice and go get an MRI, that’s a big feat,” Garrett said. “We just think this is the right way to handle it given what he has right now.”

Complicating matters for the Cowboys is their sudden lack of depth at guard. Cody Wichman suffered a lower left leg injury in practice on Friday and will be out a little bit, per Garrett.

Rookie third-round pick Connor McGovern is being brought along slowly because of a pectoral injury.