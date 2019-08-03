Despite firing him, Jerry Jones says Gil Brandt has always been in his Hall of Fame

Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and camp observations with WFAA’s Joe Trahan Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Cowboys beatwriter Clarence E. Hill Jr. talks the Zeke Elliott holdout and training camp observations with WFAA's Joe Trahan

It’s been well chronicled how Jerry Jones fired coach Tom Landry, general manager Tex Schramm and scouting director Gil Brandt when he bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

Landry and Schramm likely went to their graves carrying some dislike for Jones.

But time has healed old wounds for Brandt.

And when he took his long-awaited but rightful place alongside Landry and Schramm in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday as a member of the class of 2019 Jones was his presenter.

It was the fourth time that Jones presented a Cowboy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others were Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen.

Jones said Brandt was as deserving as any and has long been in his Hall of Fame for his contribution in building the Cowboys championship teams from inception 1960 until he bought the team in 1989.

Brandt was part of the original triplet brain trust with Schramm and Landry that won two Super Bowl titles and laid the America’s Team foundation in Dallas.

“When I got involved I had so much that had Gil Brandt’s fingerprints all over it,” Jones said. “Obviously they talk about Tom Landry and Tex Schramm, but I know how much Gil contributed to what the Cowboys are about today in the foundation that I took over. So he’s been in my Hall of Fame for a long time but I’m glad he’s getting recognized by the NFL.”

Brandt drafted nine future Hall of Famers during his tenure with the Cowboys and now he gets to join them, including quarterback Troy Aikman, receiver Michael Irvin, running back Tony Dorsett, linebacker Randy White, tackle Rayfield Wright, cornerback cornerback Mel Renfro, wide receiver Bob Hayes, quarterback Roger Staubach and defensive tackle Bob Lilly.