‘He truly belongs.’ TCU’s Gary Patterson happy for Gil Brandt’s Hall of Fame induction

Count TCU coach Gary Patterson among those excited to see longtime Dallas Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt land a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Patterson and Brandt have grown close over the years, especially during the pre-draft process when NFL teams are evaluating TCU players.

“The reason why him and I are very close is because we’re big on evaluation,” Patterson said. “He’s really the guy that helped the Dallas Cowboys become what they became. I still ask his thoughts on kids when we get into the draft and what people are saying. If there’s things that they’re saying that aren’t right, I try to straighten it out. He’s a great listener.”

Just this past pre-draft process, Brandt ranked among the strongest voices in support of former TCU defensive end L.J. Collier. Brandt memorably spelled out Munday -- “M-U-N-D-A-Y” -- during a conference call when praising Collier’s play.

The Seattle Seahawks eventually made Collier a first-round pick.

Brandt, though, is best known for his time with the Cowboys.

Brandt ran the Cowboys scouting department from 1960-1989, helping build the franchise from its inception into America’s team championship legacy with 20 consecutive winning seasons, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl titles during that time.

Brandt’s first NFL draft selection? Bob Lilly, who was Mr. TCU before becoming Mr. Cowboy.

Brandt recently said the best $12,000 he ever spent was on Lilly.

Brandt’s legacy will be in tact forever when he’s enshrined on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and nobody will be happier than Patterson.

“He truly belongs,” Patterson said. “He’s been part of the history of the NFL. I don’t think there’s any doubt he deserves what he got.”