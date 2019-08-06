Cowboys suffer first big injury of training camp. How long will this starter be out

Five Cowboys position battles to watch at training camp During Dallas Cowboys training camp there are some fierce battles to see who plays what position and who might just be let go. Here are our top five position battles to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During Dallas Cowboys training camp there are some fierce battles to see who plays what position and who might just be let go. Here are our top five position battles to watch.

The Cowboys suffered their first big injury setback of training camp when defensive end Robert Quinn suffered a fractured hand in practice on Tuesday.

Quinn suffered the injury during a pass-rush drill against left tackle Tyron Smith. He was taken off the field.

Vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the injury and said it will require surgery, sidelining him for the preseason.

Quinn will head back to Dallas for the surgery.

But Jones said he should be ready for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.

Jones said the injury was similar to one running back DeMarco Murray suffered in 2014. Murray didn’t miss any games.

“The relief is he is going to be back fine and do what he needs to do to get ready to play the Giants,” Jones said. “I don’t think we are looking for him to miss any time.”

Jones said Quinn was having a great camp.

The Cowboys acquired Quinn in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March to replace the suspended Randy Gregory.

With Tyrone Crawford still rehabbing from off-season surgery, Taco Charlton and Dorrance Amstrong will rotate with the first team at right end in his place.