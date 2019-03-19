Cowboys have clear cut replacement for Cole Beasley and it’s a former Pro Bowl WR

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Packers receiver Randall Cobb on a one year deal, per sources.

Cobb made the decision Tuesday after visiting the team’s headquarters Monday and leaving without a contract.

He will reportedly make $5 million in 2019 and gives the Cowboys a clear answer to the question of who will replace the departed Cole Beasley as the slot receiver behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

But he also strengthens a receiver corps that includes veteran options like Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin to go along with Cedric Wilson and Noah Brown.

Cobb, 28, played last eight years with the Packers and was one the most dangerous slot receivers in the NFL.

Cobb can still be an explosive difference maker if he can stay healthy.

Cobb missed seven games in 2018 with hamstring and concussion issues. He missed one game in 2017 and three games in 2016.

The Packers let him go in free agency after just 38 catches for 383 yards in 2018.

But 2012 to 2017, he caught at last 60 passes five times, including a high of 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014 when he made the Pro Bowl.

Cobb is no longer that player but he remains explosive and versatile. He excellent on bubble screens and has 59 rushes for 352 yards during his career.

He also has return ability for punts and kickoffs.