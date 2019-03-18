Cowboys host WR Randall Cobb, S Clayton Geathers on visits but did they agree to deals?

The second week of free agency has begun.

The big ticket items are gone and the prices have dropped for the remaining scratch and dent prospects.

And the Cowboys, per usual, have now decided to join the second wave of free agency party by hosting two veterans with injury questions at the team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco on Monday.

The Cowboys brought in former Packers receiver Randall Cobb and Colts safety Clayton Geathers on free agent visits.

Neither came to terms on a contract and were expected to leave without signing deals, per source. Talks will continue.

But it was an attempt by the Cowboys to shore up obvious needs and allow them to draft as purely as possible in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft.

Cobb, 28, played last eight years with the Packers and was one the most dangerous slot receivers in the NFL.

Cobb would be an ideal option to replace the departed Cole Beasley (Buffalo Bills) as the third receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, if he can stay healthy.

Cobb missed seven games in 2018 with hamstring and concussion issues. He missed one game in 2017 and three games in 2016.

The Packers let him go in free agency after just 38 catches for 383 yards in 2018.

But 2012 to 2017, he caught at last 60 passes five times, including a high of 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

Cobb is no longer that player but he remains explosive and versatile. He is excellent on bubble screens and has 59 rushes for 352 yards during his career.

He also has return ability for punts and kickoffs.

But the Cowboys would be looking at him to join Allen Hurns, Tavon Austin, and Cedric Wilson as an option to replace Beasley in the slot.

A healthy Cobb would be the best and obvious answer based on history and experience.

Geathers could step in and replace Jeff Heath at strong safety to pair with the growing Xavier Woods at free safety.

Geathers is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts who had a career-high 86 tackles in 12 games in 2018. He is a solid tackler but injuries are an issue.

He has missed 23 games in his career, including 18 due to neck injuries.

The key to signing both Cobb and Geathers is that the would likely come on short-term, prove it deals at a low cost.

As of now, the Cowboys are still waiting and wanting.