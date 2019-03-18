Cowboys bypassed Earl Thomas but still looking for a safety; Eric Berry visiting Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t get involved in the sweepstakes for safety Earl Thomas (Baltimore Ravens) because his price was too high.

But the team seems set on adding a veteran safety in free agency.

After visiting with former Colts safety Clayton Geathers on Monday, the Cowboys are bringing in former Chiefs safety Eric Berry for a visit their headquarters at the Star in Frisco on Tuesday.

It will be Berry’s first visit after being released last week.

Berry, 30, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, was let go because of his age, salary and injury history.

He was due to make $12.4 million in 2019 but has played in just four games the past two seasons because of a ruptured Achilles and a heel deformity issue.

He was on the field for the AFC Championship game in January.

If he can stay healthy, he could provide veteran leadership and play-making ability to the back end of the Cowboys defense.

He has 445 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 50 passes defended, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and five touchdowns in his career.

It’s also another example of the Cowboys attempting to address needs with before the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys addressed tight end with the return of Jason Witten and bolstered the defensive line with the addition of Kerry Hyder and Christian Covington.

But getting Berry in for a visit and signing him to a cut-rate contract are two different things.

The Cowboys brought in receiver Randall Cobb and Geathers in for visits on Monday. Both left without deals.