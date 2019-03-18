Did coach Jason Garrett tell David Irving Cowboys didn’t need him; retire, smoke weed

Did Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tell defensive tackle David Irving to quit football and smoke weed?

Apparently so, according to Irving himself.

Irving, who is currently a free agent, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL violating the substance abuse policy last month. He then announced he was quitting the NFL during a live video on Instagram because of the league’s policy against marijuana.

The latter was the advice a fed-up Garrett gave Irving during the season.

“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving said to USA Today. “I’m a distraction to the team. He views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It’s not a good situation.”

Irving said owner Jerry Jones was more understanding of his situation.

“Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” Irving said. “He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied.”

Considering that Irving was suspended for the first four games in each of the last two seasons, wasn’t available for the end of each season and then missed multiple tests resulting in an indefinite suspension, Garrett’s likely felt his hands were tied as well.

According to USA Today, Irving is going into the marijuana business. He is teaming up with Ghost Beverage to launch cannabidiol pre-rolls (joints) and cannabidiol vape pens.