David Irving misses ‘multiple’ drug tests, sources confirm. What’s next for Cowboys DT?

Sources confirmed a report that Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving has missed “multiple’‘ mandatory drug tests over the last few months, putting him back in crosshairs of an NFL suspension.

A missed test is the same as a positive test in the eyes of the NFL.

But Irving has yet to receive a letter of discipline from the NFL, according to a source.

Irving’s attorney Daniel Moskowitz did not respond to a request for comment.

Irving was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He returned and played in two games before suffering a high ankle sprain.

He missed the last nine games of the season rehabbing and taking care personal issues off the field that kept him away from the facility.

Irving’s missed tests were because he was not around more so than trying to evade the system, a source said.

Irving is still on the roster but was not expected to be used by the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Dallas plays the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round game at 7:15 p.m.