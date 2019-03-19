Cowboys sitting idly by no more, now talking trade with Dolphins for DE Robert Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting idly by no more.

The team’s headquarters at the Star in Frisco is a virtual turnstile this week.

After hosting receiver Randall Cobb, safety Clayton Geathers and defensive end Kerry Hyder on Monday — and signing only Hyder to a contract — the Cowboys brought in safety Eric Berry and defensive tackle Malik McDowell for free agent visits Tuesday.

But the big news was the presence of Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn for a possible trade, sources confirmed.

Per reports, the Dolphins are also talking to the New Orleans Saints about a trade for Quinn.

But he is visiting the Cowboys so there is urgency.

Can the Cowboys make it happen? And will they have to sign him to a new deal?

The Dolphins have already paid a $1.1 million roster bonus to Quinn but he is due $11.8 million in base salary next season.

The Cowboys can’t pay that and still hope to sign defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Amari Cooper to contract extensions.

The Dolphins could pay part of Quinn’s salary to facilitate a trade, similar to what they did with when they traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans. The Dolphins agreed to pay $5 million of Tannehill’s reduced salary of $7 million in order to make a trade happen.

With Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely, the Cowboys have concerns at defensive end even after signing Hyder on Monday. Hyder has nine sacks in three seasons in the league.

Quinn has 69 sacks in eight seasons between the Rams and Dolphins.

He started all 16 games a season ago racking up 6.5 sacks, 38 total tackles, 15 QB hits, and two forced fumbles.

Berry and McDowell come in with injury concerns.

The Cowboys plan on doing full medicals on both, a per a source

A second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, McDowell suffered a serious ATV accident not long after he was drafted and has never played in a game.

It will be Berry’s first visit after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week.





Berry, 30, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, was let go because of his age, salary and injury history.

He was due to make $12.4 million in 2019 but has played in just four games the past two seasons because of a ruptured Achilles and a heel deformity issue.

He was on the field for the AFC Championship game in January.

If he can stay healthy, he could provide veteran leadership and play-making ability to the back end of the Cowboys defense.