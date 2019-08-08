Dallas Cowboys over Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl? One venerable site says so

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Could 2019 finally be the year for America’s Team?

According to Sportingnews.com, the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

They didn’t just pick a winner, they picked a score, too. Writer Vinnie Iyer predicted the Cowboys beat the Chiefs 31-27 at Hardrock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2.

How is this going to happen?

Iyer backs up the prediction with what would have to be considered a perfect season for the Cowboys.

Basically, Iyer says, everything will finally go right for Dallas. That includes Ezekiel Elliott returning from a hold, the offensive line regaining its mojo with center Travis Frederick back in the fold and Amari Cooper being around for the entire 16-game season.

“The Cowboys will use their experience to put it all together mentally and physically in a way they haven’t done for years,” he writes. “[Jerry] Jones’ patience in his roster-building — and in [Jason] Garrett — will pay off in an overdue breakthrough.”

The prediction isn’t too out there, despite the Cowboys being 22 to 1 odds and behind 10 other teams. That’s because the roster does have all of the ingredients for a deep run. With a healthier team, there’s no reason why Dallas shouldn’t do better than 2018, when they were one game away from the NFC Championship.

“[They have] assembled one of the league’s most talented rosters. That gives Dallas a high floor, and the team’s current personnel calls for the ceiling,” he says.