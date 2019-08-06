Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick suspended four games for substance abuse

Dallas Cowboys Morris Claiborne - I’m not comfortable being called a bust
Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)
Clairborne, who is a free agent, is appealing the suspension, according the NFL Network.
He played the previous two seasons (30 games) for the New York Jets. He was the sixth-overall draft choice by the Cowboys in 2012. His five seasons with Dallas included many missed games because of injury.
