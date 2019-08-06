Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick suspended four games for substance abuse

Dallas Cowboys Morris Claiborne - I’m not comfortable being called a bust Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance policy.

Clairborne, who is a free agent, is appealing the suspension, according the NFL Network.

He played the previous two seasons (30 games) for the New York Jets. He was the sixth-overall draft choice by the Cowboys in 2012. His five seasons with Dallas included many missed games because of injury.

In 2018 with the Jets, Claiborne had 57 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions.

