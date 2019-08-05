Cowboys have cut this former Baylor basketball player. Who took his place on roster?

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers at training camp in Oxnard, CA, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill talks one on one with Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers at training camp in Oxnard, CA, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)

The Rico Gathers experience in Dallas is over.

Needing help at cornerback because of injuries, the Cowboys cut Gathers to make room for defensive back Tyvis Powell.

Gathers, a former basketball player at Baylor, was entering his fourth camp with the Cowboys in hopes of making the full transition from hoops to football.

He had improved every year but progress apparently wasn’t big enough, or fast enough, for the Cowboys.

Before the Cowboys made him a sixth-round pick in 2016, Gathers hadn’t played football since the eighth grade.

He played in 15 games in 2018 with four starts. For his career, he caught three passes for 45 yards.

Gathers departure leaves the Cowboys with four tight ends on the roster in Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Codey McElroy.

Powell (6-2, 211) is a three-year veteran with 18 career games to his credit with the Seahawks and 49ers from 2016-18. The Texans waived him last week.

The Cowboys are short at cornerback because Byron Jones is recovering from hip surgery and C.J. Goodwi and Chris Westry have missed time in practice with injuries.

Powell plays safety and cornerback.