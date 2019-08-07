Dallas Cowboys
Dak, Zeke, Amari contracts not only ones Dallas Cowboys have to worry about
By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys
Here are three other issues of note regarding the Cowboys contracts and how they will make of this work under the salary cap:
BYRON JONES
Cornerback Byron Jones and right tackle La’el Collins are free agents at the end of the season. The team will wait until Jones recovers from off-season hip surgery and proves himself again before even discussing a contract extension.
LA’EL COLLINS
The Cowboys will likely let Collins walk in free agency, understanding what he can command on the market and knowing they are already paying top positional dollars to tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.
JAYLON SMITH
Linebacker Jaylon Smith will be a restricted free agent after the season, so the Cowboys have two more years before giving him a contract extension.
Comments