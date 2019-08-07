Dak, Zeke, Amari contracts not only ones Dallas Cowboys have to worry about

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are three other issues of note regarding the Cowboys contracts and how they will make of this work under the salary cap:

BYRON JONES

Cornerback Byron Jones and right tackle La’el Collins are free agents at the end of the season. The team will wait until Jones recovers from off-season hip surgery and proves himself again before even discussing a contract extension.

LA’EL COLLINS

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cowboys will likely let Collins walk in free agency, understanding what he can command on the market and knowing they are already paying top positional dollars to tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.

JAYLON SMITH

Linebacker Jaylon Smith will be a restricted free agent after the season, so the Cowboys have two more years before giving him a contract extension.