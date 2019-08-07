Dallas Cowboys

Dak, Zeke, Amari contracts not only ones Dallas Cowboys have to worry about

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys

Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. By
Up Next
Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. By
Oxnard, Calif.

Here are three other issues of note regarding the Cowboys contracts and how they will make of this work under the salary cap:

BYRON JONES

Cornerback Byron Jones and right tackle La’el Collins are free agents at the end of the season. The team will wait until Jones recovers from off-season hip surgery and proves himself again before even discussing a contract extension.

LA’EL COLLINS

The Cowboys will likely let Collins walk in free agency, understanding what he can command on the market and knowing they are already paying top positional dollars to tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.

JAYLON SMITH

Linebacker Jaylon Smith will be a restricted free agent after the season, so the Cowboys have two more years before giving him a contract extension.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  