LB Sean Lee, RG Zack Martin staying patient, hope to be back sooner than later

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee and Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin are both staying patient and listening to the trainers as they work back from injuries that are keeping them out of Cowboys practice.

Lee suffered a mild MCL sprain in his knee after getting rolled up on during a pile on the first day of training camp in pads. It’s frustrating for Lee, who lost his starting job at weak side linebacker largely because he missed 15 games the past two seasons because of hamstring injuries.

Lee, now the starter at strong side linebacker, showed some signs of progress by taking part in the special teams walk through but he is not sure when he will be cleared.

“I know I’m progressing and feeling good about it,” Lee said. “I’m sure I’ll be out here at some point pretty soon. “It’s always frustrating, but I’ve gotten to the point to where I’m mature enough to look ahead and not let the frustration mess with my preparation.”

Lee said he’d rather have the MCL sprain than the hamstring injuries he has dealt with the past few years. He said this is minor and the trainers are simply being cautious.

The Cowboys are being cautious with Martin as well. He is out with an irritation to a disc in his back.

He said it was something that developed in practice and the trainers decided to give it some time to calm down.

“I think we have a good way of handling things,” Martin said. “I think our training staff obviously had a lot of experience with those type injuries. So they have a plan set in place and I’m just following what they’re telling me to do.”