Is this oft-injured Cowboys veteran linebacker injured again? Say it ain’t so

Dallas Cowboys veteran linebacker Sean Lee was held out of practice Tuesday with a minor knee sprain, coach Jason Garrett said.

Garrett said Lee tweaked his knee in practice on Monday, the first padded practice of training camp. It is not considered serious and won’t require surgery.

Still, the Cowboys plan to be cautious with Lee and hold him out of practice for a few days.

The injury could be a big deal because of Lee’s age (33) and injury history. He has never played a full 16-game season. He missed all of 2014 with a torn ACL.

He has missed 15 games the past two seasons with hamstring injuries, causing him to lose his starting job at weakside linebacker to 2018 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch.

Lee is slated to start at strongside linebacker this season and play special teams, which brings on added injury risk.