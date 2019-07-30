Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott sued for $20 million for ‘conspiring’ with Frisco police after wreck

Ezekiel Elliott: I’m proud of these guys, we fought all season Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams.

A man who was involved in a car accident with Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott in January 2017 is suing the team and Elliott for $20 million, according to a report by TMZ.com.

The suit alleges that the Cowboys conspired with Frisco Police “to cover up the details of the wreck at the time.”

Ronnie Hill, who was driving a BMW 750 when it was side-swiped by Elliott GMC Yukon SUV, alleges Cowboys’ running back coach Gary Brown rushed to the scene of the accident and told him that the team “would take care of everything.”

The accident occurred four days before the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. According to the suit, Elliott was headed to Cowboys’ practice and was running late. Hill alleges Elliott ran a red light.

“If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game,” Hill alleges in the suit.

Elliott “barreled through a red light,” causing more than $33,000 in damage to Hill’s vehicle, TMZ reports. Hill claims he suffered “serious and permanent” injuries in the wreck.

The collision was so intense, Hill alleges, that the two vehicles were “wedged together” and a tow truck was needed to pull them apart.