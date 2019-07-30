Is showdown looming with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, DE Robert Quinn over raised fist

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

Before being acquired by the Cowboys in the off-season, defensive end Robert Quinn has participated in the social justice protests during the national anthem when he was with Miami Dolphins last season and with the Los Angeles Rams before that.

Bringing awareness to racism and police brutality against people of color is a cause he believes in and he says it’s one he was called to answer.

So it’s natural to wonder if he will continue the practice as a member of the Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones has stated in the past that the Cowboys must stand for the anthem and he would bench a player for disrespecting the flag.

Quinn and Jones haven’t discussed issue since he joined the Cowboys but both sides know each other’s respective stance on the issue.

The Cowboys don’t have play their first preseason game until Aug. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers. Quinn doesn’t know what he is going to do, he said the issue hasn’t been on his mind, though he still believes in the cause and doesn’t see it as disrespecting the flag.

“I haven’t thought about it. It hasn’t been on my mind,” Quinn said Monday. “ I am here to play some football right now. People take it as a disrespect. But they are missing the message. It’s not to cause distraction. It’s a cause to bring awareness and light to a situation that is constantly being thrown under the rug. But I haven’t thought about it. Since I have gotten here I have just focused on football. I have a lot of stuff going on. We talk so much negativity. Over and over again that is all we see. I am tired of hearing about it. Someone has to make change, so I started with myself.”

Jones was asked about the issue on NBC 5 Sunday. And while he hasn’t talked to Quinn, he said the Cowboys’ stance is clear.

“I think what our position is ... is very clear,” Jones said. “And it will remain clear. We want to recognize the social issues that Robert wants to make people aware of. We want to recognize those but the Cowboys stand for the flag when we get ready to play football.”

So if Quinn stands and raises his fist, will the Cowboys have a problem with that?

“Again, I don’t wanna get into, as a matter of fact, Robert and I haven’t spoke about this,” Jones said. “So, the point is that our team..as a team and as players on the team will do the things that is commonly perceived as honoring the flag.”

Again, the Cowboys’ first preseason game is Aug. 10 against the 49ers and regular season opener is Sept. 8.

Stay tuned.