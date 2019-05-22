Will Cowboys DE Robert Quinn continue social justice protests during the anthem?

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is commanding the room and demanding respect during the off-season program. QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.

Defensive end Robert Quinn has raised his fist during the national anthem before games as a social protest against racism and inequality since 2016 when he was with the St. Louis Rams.





He did it every game last year as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Now that he is with the Dallas Cowboys, whose owner, Jerry Jones, has said he would cut a player who didn’t stand with toes on the line and did anything to disrespect the anthem, will Quinn continue his protests?

“Right now, I am just focused on football,” Quinn said on Wednesday after OTA practice. “I have been talking about it for a while. Now I’m just focused on football and we will see where it goes.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quinn said he has talked about his protests with the Cowboys, but “not in too much detail. It’s a personal thing, kind of leave it that.”

Last season, Quinn lashed out at the local media in Miami for not paying enough attention to his protests.

“Y’all ignore it,” he said during a press conference, per The Miami Herald. “Because when I gave my first message on trying to bring unity, y’all swept it under the rug…America’s got a lot of problems to fix within itself. Tell America to look itself in the mirror and the people who built it.”

The Cowboys gave up a sixth-round pick in 2020 to the Dolphins on March 29 to acquire Quinn to replace a suspended Randy Gregory. Quinn, who received a new one-year deal for $8 million plus incentives, has a chance to make $10 million with seven sacks if you include the Cowboys salary and $1 million roster bonus already given to him by the Dolphins.

He was due $11.8 million by the Dolphins in 2019.