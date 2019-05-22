What other Cowboys Pro Bowler is being held out of OTAs because of injury issues?

Rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch on being at Pro Bowl: ‘It’s a pretty crazy journey huh’ Rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch on being at Pro Bowl: It's a pretty crazy journey huh Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch on being at Pro Bowl: It's a pretty crazy journey huh

Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is surprisingly one of a number of Cowboys being held out of organized team activities (OTAs).

The Cowboys are being cautious with Vander Esch, the 2018 rookie sensation who led the team in tackles, because he has been dealing with a pelvic issue, according to coach Jason Garrett.

Other players being held out of team drills due to injuries or off-season surgeries include: defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end Taco Charlton, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, defensive tackle Christian Covington, cornerback Byron Jones, receiver Allen Hurns, receiver Tavon Austin, defensive end Tyrone Crawford, center Travis Frederick and tackle La’el Collins.

Tight end Jason Witten, linebacker Sean Lee and tackle Tyron Smith will be held out every Wednesday during OTAs with a veteran day off.

