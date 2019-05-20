Ezekiel Elliott cuffed, but not arrested in Las Vegas; interrupts his quiet off-season

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is commanding the room and demanding respect during the off-season program. QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.

The quiet and incident-free off-season of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has come to an end.

TMZ Sports has released a video of Elliott being handcuffed at a music festival in Las Vegas early Saturday morning after allegedly pushing a security guard to the ground.

Elliott was not arrested or charged and returned to Dallas in time for his youth football camp Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center in Frisco.

It was at the youth camp that Elliott talked about maturing off the field during an exclusive interview with corporate camp partner CBS 11.

“Just kind of growing up,” Elliott said. “I came into this league real young and had a lot to learn. I got those boo-boos. I messed up a couple of times and learned from my mistakes. It made me a better person.”

Elliott has certainly shown signs of maturity since a tumultuous rookie season when he was investigated by the NFL for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend, pulled down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, allegedly punched a deejay at a night club in Dallas and then was suspended six games by the NFL in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy.

Not only had he gone incident-free since then but he made a visible impact off the field with the latest being his decision to pay for the funeral of a slain youth football star in his hometown of St. Louis.

His actions have certainly not gone unnoticed by the Cowboys, who plan to reward him with a lucrative contract extension in the next year or so.

Could all of that have been washed away by the situation in Las Vegas?

Per TMZ, Elliot was seen in the parking lot at the Electric Daisy Carnival around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning arguing with his girlfriend.

Elliott never touched her.

But one of the event staffers got involved and Elliott allegedly shoved him to the ground.

Event security and members of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department came over. They handcuffed Elliott and escorted him from the scene.

Elliott’s agent and attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ that his client was released without being arrested or charged with a crime. He called the Elliott argument with his girlfriend a normal discussion.

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano told TMZ Sports. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

The issue is still subject to investigation by the NFL.

He was not charged or arrested following the allegations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend. But the league still found cause to suspend him under the personal conduct policy.

He was told then any future incidents could result in a longer suspension.