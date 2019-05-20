Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals what new OC Kellen Moore already commands and demands

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is commanding the room and demanding respect during the off-season program. QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.

It was charity and service day for the Dallas Cowboys all over North Texas on Sunday.

It started in the afternoon with running back Ezekiel Elliott hosting a youth football camp at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Then more than 20 players and coaches attended a charity fundraiser at Top Golf in Fort Worth in support and running backs coach Gary Brown and his wife Kim. She is running for The Leukemia Lymphoma Society of the North Texas Woman of the Year in honor of their daughter Malena who has been battling chronic myelogenous leukemia since 2013.

Among the Cowboys in attendance were coach Jason Garrett, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, offensive line coach Marc Colombo, center Travis Frederick, guard Zack Martin, linebacker Sean Lee, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford.

Quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t able to attend because he had his own event which coincided with the fundraiser at Top Golf.

Roughly 400 women came to the Ford Center Sunday night for the Second Annual Dak Prescott Women’s Clinic.

Attendance grew from 175 last year and attracted campers from New York and California.

“It’s great. Obviously just talking about how open the women are to learning, how excited they are, just seeing how we’ve raised and gained more campers, whatever you want to call it,” Prescott said. “It says enough in itself and I’m happy to be able to do something like this, have the turnout like this, and just the great energy. It’s fun to go out here and play football and teach these women. It’s amazing.”

Prescott was even more excited when talk turned to the Cowboys’ expectations for 2019 and rookie offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

While no one doubted Moore’s smarts and knowledge of the game as well as his potential to be a quality play caller, there were questions about his ability to run meetings and command a room because of his quiet and unassuming nature.

Moore was replaced the fired Scott Linehan after the 2018 season despite only serving one season as the quarterback coach following his retirement from five years in the NFL as a backup quarterback.

Prescott said Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.

“He’s shown so much command,” Prescott said. “And maybe a guy like that maybe that’s what people question is his command. He played backup quarterback most of his career. Does he have that? Can he take over the room? And he most definitely can. He gets in front of the whole offense. He gets in front of the team, whatever it may be. He demands respect. He demands respect by his knowledge. He demands respect by what he asks of us.”

“I think I already read a quote by what Zeke said about him. He said he wants to know what we think. He wants to know what we want to do, and he wants to incorporate it into his plan. When you have a guy like that asking a player first how can I help, how can I make this situation better, this game better, you’re going to have a lot of success. And I’m so excited for this year and what we all can do.”

Elliott initially praised Moore during a media scrum last week for the Reliant Cowboys Home Run Derby.

But when he took a break from the kids on Sunday, he expressed optimism about the prospects in 2019 and possibly finally getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

“I am excited about the group we have,” Elliott said. “I am excited about the talent we have on this team and I am excited about the leadership group we have. I think we have a lot of the right pieces and a lot of promise for this season.”









