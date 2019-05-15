Why Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is not worried contract talks and coming generational money

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says now is the time to extend QB Dak Prescott Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones says it makes sense to extend quarterback Dak Prescott now because "he deserves it," while speaking to media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones says it makes sense to extend quarterback Dak Prescott now because "he deserves it," while speaking to media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said he has no concerns about on-going contract talks between his agent Todd France and the Dallas Cowboys.

He believes a long-term deal with the Cowboys will get done, so he is not in any rush or worrying about it.

“I mean, I want to be a Cowboy forever,” Prescott said Wednesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark, where he won the Cowboys Reliant Home Run Derby and helped his teammates raise $58,000 for the Salvation Army. “I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it’s no rush. I know it will get done.”

Prescott acknowledges his confidence has been emboldened by owner Jerry Jones, who has said he is sold on the former 2016 fourth-round pick and is also confident a deal will get done.

“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said recently on the Rich Eisen Podcast. “We do want to have him for the long term. We think he is worthy of investing in for the long term. He is going into his fourth year in the NFL. When you look at the snaps he has had, the situations he has been in and how he has got here and you see he has performed, we see real upside in Dak. He emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”

The Cowboys have said they want to get an extension done before the 2018 season when Prescott is set to make $2.02 million in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

It is not lost on Prescott that he stands to surpass recently-signed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (5 years, $105 million) with the richest contract in Cowboys history. And he is well aware of the four-year, $140-million contract signed by Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson that has put his market value on a new deal in the neighborhood of $30 million annually.

He said his focus, however, is on football and helping the team get better.

“It’s all generational money, life-changing money, so it’s just a blessing to be able to be in this position,” Prescott said. “But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is on the locker room, and that will all take care of itself.”