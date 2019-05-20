Why Cowboys are investigating Vegas incident but still standing behind Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is commanding the room and demanding respect during the off-season program. QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK QB Dak Prescott said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already proving critics wrong by commanding the room and demanding respect so far during the off-season program.







Elliott was detained and handcuffed at a music festival in Las Vegas early Saturday morning after allegedly pushing a security guard to the ground.







Elliott was not arrested or charged and returned to Dallas in time for his youth football camp Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center in Frisco.







“We are still gathering information,” Jones said. “We are aware of it. We are still gathering the information. What we are aware of is he wasn’t arrested and hasn’t been charged. We will continue to gather the information. That is all we can say at this time.”

"We are still gathering information," Jones said. "We are aware of it. We are still gathering the information. What we are aware of is he wasn't arrested and hasn't been charged. We will continue to gather the information. That is all we can say at this time."

Jones said the Cowboys remain supportive of Elliott and the maturity he has shown since a tumultuous first two seasons in NFL when he was investigated by the NFL for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend, pulled down a woman's top at a St. Patrick's Day Parade, allegedly punched a deejay at a night club in Dallas and then was suspended six games by the NFL in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy.







Elliott’s growth has been especially notable during what has been a quiet off-season since the end of 2018. He has been noted for spending time with a local fire department, comforting a kid that was hit by a puck at a hockey playoff game as well as paying for the funeral of a slain youth football star in hometown of St. Louis.











“I think Zeke has been great in this community,” Jones said. “Last week he was very gracious on an unfortunate incident on a young man in St. Louis. Zeke’s got a big heart. These are all bumps, and people have challenges. We have nothing but respect for Zeke.”









Jones reiterated that the Cowboys are still gathering information.



But he said the events of the weekend in Las Vegas have no impact on their plans to reward the two-time rushing champ with a long-term contract extension in the near future.



The issue is still subject to investigation by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.