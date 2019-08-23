Dallas Cowboys remain hottest ticket in NFL and it’s not even close

Fans watch the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP PHOTO

From the not-so-breaking news department: The Dallas Cowboys still rule.

For the fifth consecutive season, the Cowboys are rated the most in-demand team by ticket reseller Stubhub.com.

Ticket sales are up 64 percent from last season and the Cowboys play in four of the top 10 most in-demand games this season, according to the web site.

Dallas still dominates and it’s not even close. The Cowboys outsell the No. 2 Green Bay Packers by 54 percent.

The Cowboys’ top seller is their Oct. 6 game against the Packers at AT&T Stadium. The only ticket hotter is the season opener pitting the Packers against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

But wait, there’s more.

The Cowboys are also No. 1 in ebay merchandise sales. They averaged 26 items sold per hour over the past year.

Baker Mayfield and helped the Cleveland Browns jump into the top 10 in Stubhub ticket sales with a massive 366 percent increase in sales from a year ago.

NFL’s Top In-Demand Teams

(Ranking are based on StubHub ticket sales for the 2019 season through Aug. 22)

1. Dallas Cowboys



2. Green Bay Packers



3. Chicago Bears



4. New England Patriots



5. Philadelphia Eagles



6. Cleveland Browns



7. Minnesota Vikings



8. Pittsburgh Steelers



9. Los Angeles Chargers



10. San Francisco 49ers