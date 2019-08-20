What Jason Witten saw in 2018 Dallas Cowboys that bodes well for title run

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten surprised a Pee-Wee football team and their cheerleaders during a promotional visit at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Euless on Monday afternoon. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Part of the attraction of returning to the NFL for Jason Witten was the talent level of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have high expectations and Witten wanted to be part of it.

“I think the expectations have been set. I think it’s to compete for a championship,” Witten said during a promotional visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Euless. “The reality is 31 other teams have that same goal.”

The turnaround the Cowboys made after a 3-5 start impressed Witten, who spent the 2018 in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth. He thinks they can build upon the ‘18 season and advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I think this team really grew up last year at the halfway point. They were forced to grow when their backs were against the wall,” he said. “Their best football came out. I believe you can really grow from that.”

Plus, he added, the entire team thinks it can contend for a Super Bowl.

“Collectively, there is a mindset and a purpose to go out there and [endure] the grind of camp and what you’re building towards,” he said. “It’s never going to be easy. There’s going to be bumps in the road. But this team’s maturity level and the work ethic and just finding ways to make plays. It’s a good group that has a chance to make a run.”

Witten surprised 14 athletes from the Mid-Cities Pee Wee Football and Cheerleading Association with $100 gift cards to help promote Dick’s Sporting Goods new athletic clothing line.