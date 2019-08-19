Jason Witten’s interesting reaction to Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke

Jason Witten calls Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘beautiful comment’ Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

A lot of people found Jerry Jones’ “Zeke who?” joke after Saturday’s preseason game hilarious, even if Ezekiel Elliott’s agent wasn’t laughing.

Count Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten as one who got a big laugh out of the owners’ playful jab at the running back, who has yet to report to training camp while demanding a new contract.

“I thought it was a beautiful comment,” Witten said during a promotional visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Euless. “Like everybody, I hope this gets resolved and Zeke is in there sooner rather than later.”

Witten, who surprised a team from Mid-Cities Pee Wee Football and Cheerleading Association with $100 gift cards to help promote Dick’s new athletic line, said the joke wouldn’t have fazed him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“No, it wouldn’t bother me. It didn’t bother Zeke either,” he said. “Trust me, there’s nobody who loves Ezekiel Elliott more than Jerry Jones does. I wouldn’t have taken it that way and I’m sure Zeke didn’t either.”

But Witten hadn’t heard about Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux telling Chris Mortensen that he and Elliott were annoyed with Jones’ quip.

It drew a few laughs but neither @EzekielElliott nor agent Rocky Arceneaux found @Cowboys Jerry Jones' quip "Zeke who?" as amusing. Arceneaux: "I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke - we actually thought it was disrespectful." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 19, 2019

Witten said Tony Pollard, who has impressed so far during training camp in Elliott’s absence, could give the Cowboys’ offense another dynamic.

“What an incredible camp he’s had. The instincts you have and when they show up that way and show that you’re a quick learner and you’re able to figure it out and adjust. It’s a great opportunity for him,” Witten said. “They probably wouldn’t have been afforded it with Ezekiel here. I think Zeke is the best running back in the National Football League and his mindset and how he runs. But this will be a nice wrinkle for us.”