Check out the crazy list of demands security guard asked of Zeke for Vegas incident

It has already been confirmed that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face charges for a May incident with a security guard at a Las Vegas music festival.

After being briefly cuffed and detained after pushing over security guard Kyle Johnson, Elliott apologized and hugged him. The two took a picture together and Johnson said he would not press charges.

The NFL investigated and decided Elliott did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.

Shortly after the incident, Johnson had a change of heart and decided to file a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The situation was vetted and prosecutors declined to pursue charges.

Elliott’s attorneys had accused Johnson and his father Kelly Johnson of extortion.

And now the details of the demands have been obtained by TMZ, via police documents.

Kelly emailed Zeke’s attorneys just days after the altercation with at least 14 things he wanted to stay quiet about the incident, including $500,000 in cash.

Among the list of demands were a public apology from Elliott, a press conference with Elliott and Kyle, $25,000 for the junior college football team Kyle played for, signed jerseys from Elliott, receiver Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott, tickets to Cowboys games (both home and road), Ohio State games and a meet and greet with owner Jerry Jones and his son, according to TMZ.

Kelly admitted in the documents that Elliott’s attorney told him “what [he] was doing was extortion.”

Kyle also acknowledged that Elliott not only apologized to him after shoving him during the May incident, he gave him a hug and took a picture with him.

Elliott said the same thing in police document, saying, “I had no intention to push and/or harm or intimidate Kyle Johnson.

“After Kyle Johnson fell and I was finished speaking with the officers nearby, I immediately apologized to Kyle and he indicated to me that he was not hurt.”

Elliott added, “We gave each other a hug and he asked me to take a picture with him, which I was happy to do as there was never any intention to harm or hurt Kyle.”

Elliott remains away from the Cowboys in a contract dispute. He has returned home Cabo San Lucas but plans to return to continue training there soon, according to a source.

He has missed all of training camp and the first two preseason games.