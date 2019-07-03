What did NFL say about Roger Goodell not disciplining Zeke Elliott over Vegas incident

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can finally move on the unfortunate incident during a music festival in Las Vegas in May.

Per sources, the NFL has concluded that he did not violate the personal conduct policy after allegedly shoving a security guard and being briefly detained by Las Vegas Police.

Elliott was handcuffed but he was not arrested and no charges were filed.

Owner Jerry Jones never thought the incident was something the Cowboys should be worried about.

But the final decision was not up to him.

Elliott officially met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to explain his side of the story and offered up a statement of contrition on Twitter, saying he plans to make better decisions going forward.

Goodell informed the Cowboys on Wednesday that Elliott did not violate the personal conduct policy and would not be disciplined.

Here is the official statement from the NFL: “Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information.

On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards.

Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.

Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.”

It was a situation that would draw scrutiny from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

That Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 under the personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against a former girlfriend made the issue a little more acute, setting the stage for Tuesday’s meeting with Goodell.

Elliott posted a message on Twitter after the meeting that included an apology and a sentiment of contrition.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident,” Elliott said in the statement. “I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Until the Las Vegas incident, Elliott hadn’t had an off-field issue since 2017.

This off-season was particularly noteworthy considering the two-time NFL rushing champion had shown leadership and commitment to his teammates by being part of captains workouts and conditioning program despite his desires for a new contract.

He visited a local fire department, comforted a kid who was hit by a puck at hockey playoff game and paid for the funeral of a youth football player in his hometown of St. Louis.

The meeting with Goodell came just days after Elliott held a free football camp in St. Louis where he met the mother of the slain youth football star for the first time.

A show of contrition was enough for Elliott to stay on the field in 2019.

There likely will be no next time.

So the process of growth and maturation starts over again for Elliott.