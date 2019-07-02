Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott contrite, apologetic after meeting with NFL czar Roger Goodell

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

The NFL has yet to render a final decision on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for his incident in Las Vegas.

But the two-time rushing champion concluded a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the incident at a music festival in May with a sincere statement of contrition.

Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained after allegedly pushing down security guard Kyle Johnson. But he was not arrested. No charges were filed and none are expected to be.

Elliott hugged and took a picture with Johnson before leaving, according to sources, though Johnson later requested a sincere apology.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, it is a situation that would draw scrutiny from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. That Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 under the personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against a former girlfriend makes the issue a little more acute, setting the stage for Tuesday’s meeting with Goodell.

Elliott posted a message on Twitter after the meeting that included an apology for poor decision-making and vowed to do better going forward.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident,” Elliott said in the statement. “I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

“I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Goodell did warn Elliott following the 2017 incident that any future violations of the personal conduct policy could result in additional discipline.

The NFL has yet to acknowledge if the matter has been closed.

An NFL spokesman said the league had no comment at this time.