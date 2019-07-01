Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to meet with Roger Goodell over Las Vegas incident

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will meet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday in New York to tell his side of an incident in Las Vegas in May when he allegedly pushed a security officer to the ground, according to sources.





Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained, but was not arrested. No charges were filed and none are expected to be. In fact, Elliott hugged and took a picture with the security officer before leaving, according to sources.

However, it is a situation that would draw scrutiny from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.





The league has already requested information from the Las Vegas police department.

That Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 under the personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against a former girlfriend makes the issue a little more acute.

He was informed by Goodell at that time that any more violations of the policy could result in increased discipline and additional suspension.

Until the Las Vegas incident, Elliott hadn’t had an off-field issues since 2017.

This off-season was particularly noteworthy considering the two-time NFL rushing champion had showed leadership and commitment to his teammates by being part of captains workouts and conditioning program despite his desires for a new contract.

He visited a local fire department, comforted a kid who was hit by a puck at hockey playoff game and paid for the funeral of a youth football player in his hometown of St. Louis.

The meeting with Goodell comes just days after Elliott held a free football camp in St. Louis where he met the mother of the slain youth football star for the first time.

A show of contrition should be enough for Elliott to stay on the field in 2019.

But he can never be too sure with Goodell, who suspended him in 2017 absent an arrest or charges and despite a recommendation of no discipline from the league’s lead investigator.