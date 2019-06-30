Dallas Cowboys scout and ex-player Josh Brent tased, arrested in Wendy’s parking lot

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent was arrested Sunday by Coppell police, who say he was publicly intoxicated. AP

Former Cowboys player Josh Brent was arrested Sunday by Coppell police, who said he was publicly intoxicated.

Police said Brent was being uncooperative and resisted arrest in a Wendy’s parking lot, prompting police to use a Taser on him, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

A video posted by WFAA appears to show Brent running from and tussling with police.

In 2014, Brent was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 180 days in jail for killing his best friend and teammate, Jerry Brown Jr., while driving drunk in a 2012 car crash.

Brent initially announced his retirement from football in 2013 before returning in 2014. After serving a 10-game suspension, he played in one regular season game and two playoff games for the Cowboys. He was hired as a scout for the Cowboys in 2015 after being placed on the reserve/retired list in the offseason. The Cowboys originally selected Brent in the seventh round of the 2010 supplemental draft.

Coppell police were not immediately available for comment Sunday evening.

Witness says he was telling people to Google him. He was wearing Cowboys pants and no shirt or shoes. Police called for welfare chk, he was intoxicated @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZUDNH1VxyW — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) June 30, 2019