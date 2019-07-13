From accused to the victim: Is Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott now the subject of extortion?

Young fans try out some of the Dallas Cowboys players’ iconic moves Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanglewood Elementary students mimic some of the iconic Dallas Cowboy moves such as Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl and Ezekiel Elliott 'Feed Zeke' move.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fighting back against a Las Vegas security guard who has filed charges against him for an alleged assault in May.

Per Enzo Marino of Fox 5 Las Vegas, Kyle Johnson has pressed charges with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department against Elliott for allegedly bumping him into a fence during a music festival May 19.

Elliott was cuffed and detained but not arrested in the incident. No charges were filed by the Las Vegas police department. And none were expected to be.

Now, that Johnson has decided to file charges and Elliott and his lawyers are fighting back, accusing Johnson of extortion.

“Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion,” Elliott’s lawyers Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert said. “Kyle Johnson’s filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations.”

Per sources, Elliott apologized to Johnson after the incident and even took a picture with him.

At the time, Johnson said he was unsure if he would press charges but was seeking a sincere apology from Elliott.

The incident was investigated by the NFL and the league ruled Elliott would not be suspended because he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.

Elliott offered a message of contrition on social media and promised he would make better decisions.

But he did not give a new apology to Johnson, who according to Elliott’s lawyers have been trying to extort him.

Until the Las Vegas incident, Elliott hadn’t had an off-field issue since 2017.

This off-season was particularly noteworthy considering the two-time NFL rushing champion had shown leadership and commitment to his teammates by being part of captains workouts and conditioning program despite his desires for a new contract.

He visited a local fire department, comforted a kid who was hit by a puck at hockey playoff game and paid for the funeral of a youth football player in his hometown of St. Louis.

The meeting with Goodell came just days after Elliott held a free football camp in St. Louis where he met the mother of the slain youth football star for the first time.

A show of contrition was enough for Elliott to stay on the field in 2019.

But now he will possibly have a fight or two in court.

Elliott and the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, Calif. July 25.