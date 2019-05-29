Dallas Cowboys

Security guard wants ‘sincere’ apology from Zeke after altercation in Las Vegas

Ezekiel Elliott: I’m proud of these guys, we fought all season

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. By
Up Next
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. By

The security guard Ezekiel Elliott pushed at a concert festival in Las Vegas on May 18 wants an apology.

Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles said Elliott apologized at the time after the Dallas Cowboys running back bumped him and shoved him against a metal fence. Johnson felt to the ground but wasn’t injured.

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on. I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”

Johnson, who plays football at a California community college, was working security at the music festival. TMZ obtained video of the incident. The NFL says it will review the situation. The Cowboys say it won’t affect their relationship with Elliott.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  