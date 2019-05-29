Security guard wants ‘sincere’ apology from Zeke after altercation in Las Vegas

Ezekiel Elliott: I’m proud of these guys, we fought all season Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was proud of his team rallying from 3-5 to reach the divisional playoffs despite losing 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The security guard Ezekiel Elliott pushed at a concert festival in Las Vegas on May 18 wants an apology.

Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles said Elliott apologized at the time after the Dallas Cowboys running back bumped him and shoved him against a metal fence. Johnson felt to the ground but wasn’t injured.

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on. I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”

Johnson, who plays football at a California community college, was working security at the music festival. TMZ obtained video of the incident. The NFL says it will review the situation. The Cowboys say it won’t affect their relationship with Elliott.

