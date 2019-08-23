Dallas Cowboys

Attention Dallas Cowboys fans: AT&T Stadium has a revised bag policy

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys

Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. By
Up Next
Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. By
ARLINGTON

AT&T Stadium is instituting a revised bag policy for fans on event days, including Saturday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

The Cowboys host the Texans at 6 p.m. Saturday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The NFL-wide initiative strongly encourages fans to not bring any type of bag to the venue on event days.

The only allowed bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes that don’t exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Other admissible bags include clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags, small clutch purses/bags approximately the size of a hand ­and no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size ­with or without a handle or strap.

Prohibited items include:

Purses larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Seat cushions

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  