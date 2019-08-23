Dallas Cowboys
Attention Dallas Cowboys fans: AT&T Stadium has a revised bag policy
AT&T Stadium is instituting a revised bag policy for fans on event days, including Saturday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
The Cowboys host the Texans at 6 p.m. Saturday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The NFL-wide initiative strongly encourages fans to not bring any type of bag to the venue on event days.
The only allowed bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes that don’t exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.
Other admissible bags include clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags, small clutch purses/bags approximately the size of a hand and no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size with or without a handle or strap.
Prohibited items include:
Purses larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches
Coolers
Briefcases
Backpacks
Fanny packs
Cinch bags
Seat cushions
Luggage of any kind
Computer bags
Camera bags
