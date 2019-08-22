Son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback dead after cancer battle

Laufenberg family

Luke Laufenberg, the son of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and radio broadcaster Babe Laufenberg, died Thursday morning after a near two-year battle with cancer.

Laufenberg, who turned 21 in May, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma in December 2017, just weeks after a season with Mesa Community College where he played tight end. Laufenberg played football at Argyle Liberty. He spent the 2016 season as a redshirt tight end at Texas A&M.

He is survived by his father, mother Joan Laufenberg and brother Joe.

“We lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a warrior,” Babe Laufenberg said in a statement. “We have never seen a person battle like Luke, but he lost his fight with cancer. He was truly inspirational. The hole in our hearts will never be filled. You are my hero. RIP my sweet Luke. See you on the other side.”

Laufenberg was declared cancer free on May 3, 2018. In January, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel offered a full scholarship and Laufenberg was expected to start at tight end for the Miners this fall.

But the cancer returned in April. On July 12, he was informed that his condition was terminal and that he had just a few weeks remaining.

“He handled the news with a strength of character and sweet demeanor that will always inspire his family, friends, coaches, doctors and and the treatment staff Children’s Medical Center Dallas,” the family said in a statement.

Said Dimel, “Luke touched my heart and soul forever. His spirit and fight are a reminder to me of what it means to play and coach the game of football. As long as I am coaching, I will relay all the lessons that Luke taught me to the individual lives I will affect. He is forever a MINER!”