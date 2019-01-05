This 4-star player is transferring from TCU basketball team

TCU is seeing another player leave its men’s basketball program during the season.

Freshman forward Kaden Archie is in the NCAA transfer portal and will leave for another program, sources confirmed.

Archie joins forward/ center Angus McWilliam as TCU players who have left the program during the season.

A source said Archie became frustrated with his playing time of late. He played less than 10 minutes in the Frogs’ last two games, wins over Bucknell and Indiana State at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

This season, Archie averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.1 minutes of game action over 10 games. He shot just 24 percent from the field (6 for 25) and 9 percent from 3-point range (1 for 11).

Archie played a season-high 22 minutes against Oral Roberts earlier this season, scoring four points. He had a career-high six points against Indiana State on Dec. 16.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Archie was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Midlothian. He was a 4-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals, and was ranked as the No. 84 player in the country by 247Sports.

Archie chose TCU over schools such as SMU and LSU.

TCU opens Big 12 play this afternoon against Baylor.